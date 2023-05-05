‘They Hate Donald Trump’: Comer Accuses FBI Of Political Bias In Biden Probe

Republican Rep. James Comer of Kentucky accused the FBI Friday of political bias in its handling of an investigation into financial dealings by the family of President Joe Biden.

Comer, the chairman of the House Oversight Committee, and Republican Sen. Charles Grassley of Iowa wrote to the FBI Wednesday, demanding the agency produce a document detailing what a whistleblower said were details of an alleged criminal scheme involving a foreign national and then-Vice President Biden. The House Oversight Committee issued a subpoena Wednesday to FBI Director Christopher Wray for FD-1023 forms created in June 2020 that mention Biden.

“These people know the Bidens are corrupt, but their hatred for Donald Trump far outweighs anything that would matter with respect to national security and that would matter with respect to determining whether or not Joe Biden is compromised because of all the money he has taken from our adversaries around the world,” Comer told Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo. “They hate Donald Trump and the most important thing to our intelligence community was defeating Donald Trump, to protect the Bidens or anyone else who was trying to do their darnedest to defeat Donald Trump.” (RELATED: ‘Smoking Gun’: Rep. Mace Says Comer ‘Won’t Wait Long’ To ‘Share’ FBI Doc On Biden With American People)

WATCH:

“The reason Chuck Grassley is so upset over this document is because he has been investigating this from day one — you know, he has been on this several years, I have been on it for a little over 100 days, he has been on it for several years, and the intelligence community has lied time after time to Chuck Grassley about whether or not they were looking into certain things pertaining to the Biden family,” Comer said.

Comer said in an April 17 statement released by the House Oversight Committee that investigators identified six more members of the Biden family involved in what he called “shady” transactions reportedly tied to Hunter Biden.

Republican Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina predicted Thursday that Comer would quickly move to investigate whether the FBI followed up on the information in the subpoenaed document and “won’t wait long” to inform the American people of his findings.

“Chuck Grassley served for decades with Joe Biden in the U.S. Senate. He has known Joe Biden for over 40 years and he is dead set on uncovering public corruption with this family,” Comer said. “That is how confident he is that public corruption exists, and he is frustrated with the intelligence community because they continue to lie to him. They have lied time after time.”

“We know this document exists, we want the document and we want to know what they did to verify the document,” Comer added.

