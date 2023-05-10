‘I Can’t Think Of That Ever Happening’: Police Shocked After Secret Love Triangle Ends With Two Dead

A California man confessed Monday to murdering his wife and her girlfriend in an incident that left one police officer shocked.

Satnam Sumal, 55, walked into the Tracy Police Department at midday Monday, and told officers that he had shot his wife and her girlfriend, according to CBS News. The two women, identified as Satbinder Singh, 39, and Nadjiba Belaidi, 37, were found dead at the home later in the day.

All three individuals are believed to have resided in the home, and Sumal was aware of the two women’s relationship, Tracy Police Sgt. Michael Richards told the outlet. “In my 20-some-odd years in law enforcement, I can’t think of that ever happening,” Richards said of the situation.

Neighbors said that two children also lived in the home, but were not present at the time of the shooting, CBS reported. One neighbor, Karuppiah Karuppiah, said he was unaware of the love triangle relationship of the occupants.”It is really scary and it’s very unfortunate in this community this happened, and I feel very bad about it,” he told the outlet. (RELATED: Woman Flees Alleged Captor After Two Months Of Rape, Horrific Abuse)

Sumal was arrested and booked into San Joaquin County Jail on two counts of murder, CBS noted. Investigators say they are still investigating the motive for Sumal’s actions, KCRA reported.