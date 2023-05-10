Nikola Jokic Breaks Wilt Chamberlain’s All-Time Postseason Record For Triple-Doubles, Has Hilarious Exchange With Shaq

Is it safe to say Nikola Jokic is the outright best player in the NBA? (We’re at least getting close)

The same thing can be said about the debate regarding who’s the best big man of all-time in NBA history, with two-time MVP Nikola Jokic displaying over and over again why it’s him. Yeah, you could make the argument that other centers dominated more than the Denver Nugget, you could also say Jokic isn’t the best on the list in terms of defense, but when it comes to being an offensive powerhouse, Jokic is completely unmatched.

It’s one of the reasons — if not the main reason — of why the Nuggets have a 3-2 series lead over the Phoenix Suns right now in the Western Conference Semifinals. Denver once again took the advantage Tuesday night after a blowout 118-102 Game 5 victory over Phoenix.

In 37.5 minutes, Jokic racked up a stat line of 29 points, 13 rebounds, 12 assists, two blocks and one steal. From the field, Jokic hit 60% — including going two-of-three from the three-point line.

Nikola Jokic puts up a triple-double as the @nuggets win Game 5 to secure a 3-2 lead! 29 PTS

13 REB

12 AST DEN/PHX Game 6: Thurs. | 10pm/et on ESPN pic.twitter.com/hr9d2nEoUx — NBA (@NBA) May 10, 2023

Jokic didn’t just mesmerize while leading the Nuggets to the win, he also collected his 10th postseason game with a triple-double, which happened to break Hall of Famer Wilt Chamberlain’s record for the most all-time.

Announcing the news to Jokic was Inside The NBA co-host Ernie Johnson, who congratulated Jokic. That then led into an outright hilarious exchange between Jokic and legendary big man Shaquille O’Neal.

“Nice, thank you,” Jokic responded to Johnson. (RELATED: REPORT: DJ Rodman Joining Bronny James At USC)

“Where is Shaq? Is Shaq on that list?” Jokic then asked.

“Nope,” answered Shaq. “’Cause I never passed Big Honey.”

That “Big Honey” line though…

You gotta love Shaq.