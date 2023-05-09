Bronny James’ $7.4 Million NIL Value Worth More Than 68% Of NBA Players, Some NFL Stars Including Trevor Lawrence

Wow!

If you didn’t hear the news, Bronny James decided to commit to the University of Southern California (USC) to play NCAA men’s college basketball for the Trojans, doing so Saturday only hours prior to his father LeBron‘s playoff game between his Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors.

And one of the biggest things about the Bronny hype that has caught people’s attention is how much money he’s worth, and despite not playing a single game in college yet, LeBron‘s boy is already richer than most of us can only imagine of.

“Bronny has an estimated NIL worth of $7.4 million, already having deals with Nike, Beats, PSD, and had the chance to be in a Fast & Furious commercial…that is more than 68% of NBA players that ESPN tracked salaries for in 2023.”

Just check out this video:

Man … it must be nice to be LeBron James‘ son.

Don't get me wrong, Bronny still has to put in the work and make sure that he balls out on the court, which he does very well, but let's be honest here. There's no way Bronny is getting this much hype if he isn't LeBron's son, and I'm not gonna hate on the guy, I'd ride the fame of LBJ to the promise land as well if I could, especially if I was his kid, but you know what I'm saying is true.

But like I said, I don’t blame him, and on top of that, he can actually play.

It must be nice to be Bronny James — what a life.