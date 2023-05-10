REPORT: DJ Rodman Joining Bronny James At USC

Well … USC will most certainly be interesting to watch next season, and that’s an understatement.

The University of Southern California (USC) Trojans men’s basketball team is absolutely loading up in recruiting this offseason. And it’s not just incredible talent that we’re talking about here, this is talent that comes straight out of royal NBA bloodlines, and it could very well make the Trojans a favorite to win March Madness in 2024.

Earlier this week, USC was able to land the commitment of LeBron’s son Bronny James, who is listed as a five-star recruit. Now, they’ve added another NBA legend’s son via the transfer portal. (And yes, I think it’s safe to say LeBron is a legend at this point. Don’t hate me.)

DJ Rodman, the son of NBA legend Dennis Rodman who won three championships with Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls, will be joining Southern Cal for the 2023-24 season — transferring from Pac-12 rival Washington State, according to Inside USC.

During the 2022-23 campaign with the Cougars, the forward tallied averages of 9.6 points-per-game and 5.8 rebounds-per-game, playing 31 minutes-per-contest in 30 games started. His fourth season with Washington State, Rodman had career-highs in scoring, rebounding, assists and blocks on his stat line.

Now he’s taking his talents to Los Angeles to join James, five-star Isaiah Collier and four-star Arrienten Page, with the move bumping USC‘s recruiting class up to the fourth-best in the nation.

This is crazy, and if you’re a USC fan, you should be absolutely ecstatic.

Last season, the Trojans had a solid season with 22 wins on their resume to make a third consecutive NCAA Tournament. And yeah, you can say what you want about how they haven’t gotten out of the first round of March Madness the past two years, but still … you gotta be feeling great adding Bronny and DJ (and Isaiah and Arrienton at that) under these circumstances if you’re a Trojan. (RELATED: Bronny James’ $7.4 Million NIL Value Worth More Than 68% Of NBA Players, Some NFL Stars Including Trevor Lawrence)

I’m already popping my popcorn for this team, it’s going to be so much fun to watch them.