15-Year-Old Found Suffocated In Dumpster After ‘Dating’ Registered Sex Offender, Police Say

A missing 15-year-old “dating” a 29-year-old sex offender was found suffocated in a dumpster May 7, DeKalb, Illinois law enforcement officials said Monday.
Gracie Sasso-Cleveland was reported missing May 6 by family members who had not seen the 15-year-old girl since May 4. The resulting investigation led police to find her body in a dumpster the following day near the home of Timothy M. Doll, a registered sex offender, a press release from the DeKalb Police Department revealed.
Doll allegedly got into an argument with Sasso-Cleveland on the evening of May 4 which resulted in him holding her down and suffocating her with a pillow until she lost consciousness, the press release stated. Afterwards, Doll disposed of Sasso-Cleveland’s body in a dumpster, removed her personal items from his apartment, including her phone, and disposed of them in a separate location, police said.
Doll, who was already on probation for a 2020 aggravated criminal sexual abuse case, was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder, aggravated criminal sex abuse, concealing a homicide, aggravated domestic battery, two counts of obstructing justice, unlawful restraint and unlawful communication by a child sex offender, police stated in the release. (RELATED: ‘A Parent’s Worst Nightmare’: Police find Seven Dead Bodies On Property Of Convicted Rapist)
Police said Doll was in a “dating relationship” with the victim and the Coroner’s Office determined her cause of death to be asphyxiation.
“Through this tragedy, the DeKalb Police Department and the family of the victim would like to stress the importance for parents and guardians to know their children’s whereabouts, who they are with, and the nature of their activities,” the release stated.
Additionally, law enforcement officials stressed the importance of reporting a missing person, encouraging citizens to call the police especially if there is concern over the well-being of an individual.
“There are also a number of community resources that can assist someone who is in an abusive relationship, including the Police Department, Safe Passage, and Family Service Agency,” the press release stated. “If you see something, say something!”