15-Year-Old Found Suffocated In Dumpster After ‘Dating’ Registered Sex Offender, Police Say

A missing 15-year-old “dating” a 29-year-old sex offender was found suffocated in a dumpster May 7, DeKalb, Illinois law enforcement officials said Monday.

Gracie Sasso-Cleveland was reported missing May 6 by family members who had not seen the 15-year-old girl since May 4. The resulting investigation led police to find her body in a dumpster the following day near the home of Timothy M. Doll, a registered sex offender, a press release from the DeKalb Police Department revealed.

Doll allegedly got into an argument with Sasso-Cleveland on the evening of May 4 which resulted in him holding her down and suffocating her with a pillow until she lost consciousness, the press release stated. Afterwards, Doll disposed of Sasso-Cleveland’s body in a dumpster, removed her personal items from his apartment, including her phone, and disposed of them in a separate location, police said.

Doll, who was already on probation for a 2020 aggravated criminal sexual abuse case, was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder, aggravated criminal sex abuse, concealing a homicide, aggravated domestic battery, two counts of obstructing justice, unlawful restraint and unlawful communication by a child sex offender, police stated in the release.

Police said Doll was in a “dating relationship” with the victim and the Coroner’s Office determined her cause of death to be asphyxiation.