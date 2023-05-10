E. Jean Carroll Admits She Helped New York Dems Change Law So She Could Sue Trump

E. Jean Carroll, the woman who accused former President Donald Trump of rape, assault and defamation, said Wednesday she helped New York Democrats change a state law so she could sue.

State Gov. Kathy Hochul signed the Adult Survivors Act into law in 2022. The legislation allowed a “one-year lookback window for survivors of sexual assault” to sue their alleged abuser “regardless of when the abuse occurred.”

Trump was found liable Tuesday for defamation and battery but not rape in the case, with Carroll to be awarded a total of $5 million in damages.

“The fact that New York passed this law, the Adult Survivors Act,” CNN’s Poppy Harlow said. “They passed it just a few years ago. Were it not for that law, you never would have been able to bring this case.”

“Exactly. This would never – I would never have this window, this year of having the ability to bring a lawsuit for rape. Robbie can explain it better,” Carroll responded. (RELATED: Trump Responds To Verdict)

“E. Jean actually helped to get that law passed,” Carroll’s lawyer, Roberta Kaplan, said. “It passed last year. We filed – it was Thanksgiving Day, the first day you could sue. We filed it just after midnight on Thanksgiving. And there are a lot of other women throughout the state and, hopefully, throughout this country, that they will get other laws like this passed in other states. And New York women should use this law while it’s still around, which is until next Thanksgiving.”

“Yeah, because there’s a reason women stay silent. They’re ashamed and they’re frightened and they’re worried … this law gives us that one-year window. It’s a brilliant law,” Carroll chimed in.

Carroll alleged in 2019 that Trump raped her in either 1995 or 1996 in a dressing room at Manhattan’s Bergdorf Goodman. She sued the former president after he denied even knowing her. Trump labeled Carroll’s accusations a “hoax and a lie” during his deposition.