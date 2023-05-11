Huge Names Step In To Replace Morgan Wallen At Awards, Concerts, Festivals

A slew of huge country music artists have stepped in to replace Morgan Wallen at a series of shows and concerts amid his ongoing vocal injuries.

Superstar Kenny Chesney will replace Wallen at Gulf Coast Jam and Carolina Country Music Festival in June, headlining both shows, Country Now reported May 9.

“Morgan was the first 2023 headliner we announced last year, and the anticipation to see his amazing show, along with HARDY, Miranda and Kane and the rest of our incredible lineup, was off the charts,” Gulf Coast Jam executive producer Rendy Lovelady said of the situation. “We’ve seen time and time again how brutal this business on the body, and our thoughts and prayers go out to Morgan for a full recovery.” (RELATED: Fans Lose Their Minds At Morgan Wallen After He Cancels Concert Last Minute)

Jason Aldean also filled in for Wallen at the ACM Lifting Lives Live concert headliner May 10, which followed a Topgolf Tee-Off and Rock On Fundraiser concert, according to Taste of Country. The concert and fundraiser took place one day before the ACM Awards on May 11, and it remains unclear whether Wallen will even be able to quietly attend the event.

The ACM nominated Wallen for four awards in 2023, including “Entertainer of the Year,” “Male Artist of the Year,” “Song of the Year” for his hit, “Sand in my Boots,” and “Artist-Songwriter of The Year.”

Wallen was put on at least six weeks of vocal rest after sustaining serious trauma to his vocal cords during his “One Thing At A Time” tour. His medical team at the Vanderbilt Voice Center apparently told Wallen if he refused to take the break, he could damage his voice for the rest of his life. Putting his career longevity first, Wallen decided to take the break and is in the process of rescheduling all of the shows he’ll miss while resting.