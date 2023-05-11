In Flurry Of F Bombs, Charlize Theron Defends Drag Shows For Kids

Famous actress Charlize Theron released a video to Twitter on Sunday defending drag shows for kids, telling fans she will “fuck anybody up” if they mess with the drag community.

“We love you queens. We’re in your corner and we’ve got you, and I will fuck anybody up who’s trying to fuck with anything with you guys,” Theron said for the Drag Isn’t Dangerous Telethon.

new! ✨ charlize theron during her participation today (07), in the program “drag isn’t dangerous”. pic.twitter.com/VsxGme5VQv — charlize theron daily (@dailytheron) May 7, 2023

The Oscar-winning actress threw her support behind shows that feature drag queens, and addressed children directly as part of her speech.

“There are so many things that are hurting and, really, killing our kids, and we all know what I’m talking about right now and it ain’t no drag queen,” she said. “Because if you’ve ever seen a drag queen lip-sync for her life, it only makes you happier, it only make you love more, it makes you a better person.” (RELATED: Shania Twain Says She’s Inspired By Drag Queens)

Theron asked her fans and viewers of the video to “please, please support all the great organizations that are out there helping all of this nonsense go away like it should.”

She also discussed policies that aim to bar minors from attending drag shows.

“All of these incredibly stupid policies. Bye! No more room for hate, only love, and love equals drag queens!” she shouted.

A federal judge recently blocked an anti-drag show law in Tennessee hours before it was scheduled to go into effect U.S. District Judge Thomas Parker issued a temporary injunction on a “first of its kind” law that effectively banned “adult-oriented performances” for minors within the state, the Associated Press reported.

In April, the Florida state Senate approved a bill titled “Protection of Children,” which authorizes government agencies to fine, suspend or revoke the license of any business that “admits a child to an adult live performance.