‘Hiding In Plain Sight’: Ex-Cheerleading Coach Facing Molestation Charges In Multiple States

An ex-cheerleading coach is facing multiple charges of child molestation in both California and Florida, with authorities stating his victims were as young as 11-years-old.

Erick Joseph Kristianson, 44, was taken into custody in Fargo, North Dakota, and extradited to California, where he is facing multiple charges of child molestation, The Associated Press (AP) reported. Authorities allege that while coaching at the competitive cheer organization, Magic All-Stars club and serving as the assistant cheer coach at Traduce Hills High School, Kristianson used his position to molest girls ranging from 11- to 16-years of age, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Former Teacher Facing Rape Charges Nine Years After Alleged Sexual Relationship With Student)

Kristianson is facing similar charges in Florida after authorities state he exposed himself and masturbated during a FaceTime call with three young girls he coached in Daytona Beach between the ages of 11 and 13. Kristianson is further accused of fondling the breasts of one of the girls on the call on a separate occasion, according to The AP.

Though he was arrested last year in Kansas and extradited to Florida for those charges, he was able to post bond and was released, the outlet reported.

A former competitive cheerleading coach in Orange County has been charged with molesting six girls as young as 11 while coaching at a cheer club and at a Mission Viejo high school. That’s in addition to charges involving four other girls in Florida. https://t.co/BzidbnDGa3 pic.twitter.com/h1hbcQpLwr — NBC Los Angeles (@NBCLA) May 11, 2023

“Pedophiles will never stop stalking and grooming their prey unless they are stopped,”Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer stated in a press release. (RELATED: Man Gets 27 Years For Urging 12-Year-Old To Be His ‘Sex Slave’, Child Mutilation)

“This was not a predator hiding in the shadows waiting to grab innocent girls. He was hiding in plain sight as he assaulted girl after girl, thinking he would never be caught because they trusted him as a coach. Thankfully, he is in custody and the Orange County District Attorney’s Office will do everything it can to ensure he is held accountable for assaulting these young girls who thought they could trust him,” Spitzer continued.

Kristianson is facing a total of 16 felony accounts including: seven felony counts of lewd or lascivious acts with a minor under 14, five felony counts of a lewd acts upon a child age 14 or 15, two felony counts of sexual penetration by foreign object of a minor under 18, one felony count of sexual penetration by a foreign objection of a minor under 16, and one felony count of oral copulation of a person under 16 years old, according to the press release.

If convicted on all charges, Kristianson could be sentenced to a maximum of 105 years to life plus five years and four months, the release stated.