EXCLUSIVE: WHCA Advised Biden Admin On New Rules To Potentially Ban Journalists

The Biden administration consulted with “leaders” at the White House Correspondents Association (WHCA) prior to rolling out new rules that would potentially ban journalists from White House grounds, a White House source confirmed to the Daily Caller.

The White House released a new set of rules on May 5 for journalists to be credentialed with a “hard pass,” mandating reporters work for “an organization whose principal business is news dissemination.” The new rules also state journalists with access must act in a “professional manner” and not impede “events or briefings.” Repeated offenders would face the possibility of having their hard pass revoked.

The WHCA — an organization committed to giving White House “access” to journalists — was initially reluctant to tell the Daily Caller whether they were involved with crafting the new policy. (RELATED: ‘Totally Outrageous’: NY Post Reporter Blasts Biden Admin For Banning His Outlet From Event)

“We aren’t going to comment at this time,” WHCA board member Tamara Keith said.

The White House revealed that the WHCA was indeed involved with creating a policy to potentially get journalists booted from White House grounds.

“We have thoughtfully considered returning to prior guidelines for more than a year,” a White House official told the Daily Caller.

“As we neared a final decision, we informed White House Correspondents Association leadership of our plans and received feedback, as a result of which we made important updates to the policy, like accommodating permalancer and journalists without a residence in DC,” the official added.

Keith then confessed to working with the White House on the rule.

“They told us they were going to do this,” Keith said to the Daily Caller. “We pushed back where we could and did succeed at getting a few small changes. But it very much continues to be their policy and not ours.”

Keith refused to specify which rules the WHCA pushed back against.

The Trump administration attempted to temporarily ban reporters who confronted administration staff, but a federal appeals court ruled that journalist Brian Karem, who had a heated exchange with former Trump official Sebastian Gorka, did not have “fair notice” to have his credentials revoked.

The new rules come after Simon Ateba, a reporter for Today News Africa, interrupted several White House press briefings demanding to know why he and other reporters were not being called on by White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

Ateba called the collaboration “deeply unsettling” in a statement to the Daily Caller.

“It is deeply unsettling to witness the collaboration between the White House and White House Correspondents Association in censoring journalists who cover President Joe Biden, particularly when they do it to target me, a black, African journalist trying to strengthen ties between Africa and the United States,” Ateba said.

“The press secretary not only struggles to effectively convey the President’s message to the American people, but also fails to rise above personal emotions in order to punish those who question her. Furthermore, she neglects to uphold the First Amendment, which safeguards a free press and free speech.”