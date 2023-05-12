‘Some Of Us Can Believe In Reality’: Comedian Takes On Hecklers After Transgender Dylan Mulvaney Joke

Comedian Chrissie Mayr released footage Thursday showing at least one heckler shouting at her after she made a joke about transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney during a set earlier in May.

Mayr, who is known for her edgy and irreverent humor, made Mulvaney the topic of one of her standup sets at Hyena’s Comedy Nightclub in Dallas. Mayr poked fun at the influencer’s “Days of Girlhood” series and questioned why Mulvaney has not had breast surgery yet, video shows.

“Why has it been a year of girlhood and still no tits? That’s day one,” Mayr began. She joked if she were to transition to being a male, she would get surgery to acquire the largest male genitalia she could find. (RELATED TO: Here’s A List Of Brands Apparently Partnering With Trans Influencer Dylan Mulvaney)

“Why no tits for Dylan? I don’t understand.”

“‘Cuz he’s a man!” one audience member shouted.

Mayr agreed with the comment: “‘Cuz he’s a man,” she said.

Another audience member seemingly took issue with Mayr’s set and shouted, “No, she’s a woman!”

It’s the long awaited TRANS JOKE walk out moment from my show in Dallas last week!! Enjoy! 🐘🐘🐘 pic.twitter.com/WgiMSZrmZC — Chrissie Mayr🇺🇸 (@ChrissieMayr) May 11, 2023

“Uh-oh. Uh-oh. We have one of those,” Mayr responded.

The audience member continued to shout at the stage, the video shows.

“No, it’s all good, we can all have different beliefs. It’s okay,” Mayr said. “Some of us can believe in reality, and some of us can’t. This is America, we can have different beliefs. It’s all good.”

The camera then focused on the group of audience members who were apparently offended at Mayr’s Mulvaney set, showing at least one of them looking visibly uncomfortable.

As the group left their seats a moment later, one member yelled, “F*ckin’ transphobe!”

“Is that the best you can do?” Mayr quipped.

The comedian then poked fun at the group’s weight, seemingly comparing them to whales or elephants. “Make sure she gets home safe,” Mayr said. “I don’t want those women to get harpooned in the neck on their way to their cars.”

Mayr later alleged the group knocked over her merchandise table.

“This is the conflict when it comes to comedy and Leftists. It’s just not compatible,” she tweeted.