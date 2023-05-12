Denver Nuggets Advance To Western Conference Finals After Blowout 125-100 Victory Over Phoenix Suns; Win Series, 4-2

Shoutout to the Mile High City!

The Denver Nuggets are on to the Western Conference Finals for the second time in four years after getting a blowout 125-100 victory over the Phoenix Suns in Game 6 of the semifinals, winning the series, 4-2.

Superstar big man Nikola Jokic, of course, led the way for the Nuggets, leading his team in each points, rebounds and assists to record a triple-double of 32/10/12. Jokic also added three steals and a block. Jamal Murray racked up 26 points for Denver, while Kentavious Caldwell-Pope tallied 21.

The Nuggets now await the winner of the series between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors.

I bet Denver is riding high right now! (And you better believe a pun was intended)

The Nuggets advancing to the Western Conference Finals is no surprise to me, and I’m sure none of you either. Not only does Denver have the dominant force known as Nikola Jokic, but the Suns were beaten up in this series. Yeah, they had Kevin Durant and Devin Booker on the court in a blowout Game 6, but Chris Paul being out played a key role in the lack of success for the Suns. (RELATED: Carolina Hurricanes Punch Tickets To Eastern Conference Finals After 3-2 Win Over New Jersey Devils; Win Series, 4-1)

But let’s just be honest here … most of the reason for Phoenix getting rolled was Jokic.

Like … wow, is that guy good. And doing it for a cool city too:

By the way, the Nuggets need to bring back the Carmelo Anthony-era jerseys (and the Jordans too). Man, they were so fresh.

Shoutout to Denver!