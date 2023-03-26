Watch Jeff Green Turn Back The Clock On Giannis Antetokounmpo With A Huge Slam Dunk

Jeff Green still has it.

The 36-year-old forward threw down a thunderous slam dunk on the head of Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday, during the Denver Nuggets dominant 23-point victory.

If this isn’t the dunk of the year, I’m not sure what else is.

JEFF GREEN POSTER 😱 OH MY GOODNESS. Watch live on NBA TV

What makes this rim-rattling dunk even better is the reaction that Denver’s bench had as a result of it.

Every player on Denver’s bench came unglued from their seats after the ball went through the hoop, with rookie guard Peyton Watson even falling over. Keeping in mind that Antetokounmpo is reportedly 6’11” with a 7’4″ wingspan, this has to be one of Green’s more memorable dunks.

The Nuggets bench after Jeff Green’s poster dunk 😂pic.twitter.com/KxAcyb7Bao — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 26, 2023

Antetokounmpo joins the long list of bodies that Green has “caught” over the years. In Green’s 16-year NBA career, he has posterized the likes of Chris Bosh, Al Jefferson, Brook Lopez, and others. When Green gets an open lane to the rim, it’s smart to allow him to just detonate and throw down. If you try to contest it like Antetokounmpo tried, you’re likely going to be added to his highlight reel.

What a dunk by the vet!