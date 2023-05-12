‘What’s Democrats’ Answer?’: Scarborough Pushes Dem Rep To Explain How They’re Going To Secure Border

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough pushed Democratic California Rep. Ro Khanna on Friday about how Democrats are going to secure the border if they don’t like Republican proposals.

Republicans passed a bill Thursday to address the wave of migrants expected after Title 42 ended at midnight. The legislation would mandate enough border patrol agents on staff and would develop a plan to upgrade existing technology to make sure agents have what they need. The legislation would also require the border wall to be built again.

“Congressman, you said the Biden Administration should be saluted for some of what they’re doing. We had 11,000 migrants cross the border in one day this week. It’s been absolute chaos at the border over the past year or so. I mean, something needs to be done,” Scarborough said.

“What’s the Democrats’ answer? If you don’t like the Republicans’ bill, what’s the Democrats’ answer to securing the border? Again, let me say, securing the border not because we’re xenophobic, securing the border not because Democrats are afraid this is a political issue that will hurt them in campaigns, but securing the border as a humanitarian issue, to send a message to people, ‘don’t make the dangerous journey across the desert with your families, it’s too dangerous, do it the legal way, save your families, save your lives.'”

“Of course a nation needs secure borders and most Democrats, including progressives like me, are fine with spending money on technology to secure the border, are fine with increasing border security, but we want to make sure that we actually solve the problem and do three additional things,” Khanna said, arguing Congress needs to invest in the infrastructure to process asylum claims, create a comprehensive immigration plan and look at the root causes of migration. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: House Homeland Security Committee Chair Reveals He Has Evidence Of Mayorkas’ ‘Potential Fraud’)

Khanna then argued that President Joe Biden “has done more, certainly more than President Trump” and that it’s now up to Congress to act.