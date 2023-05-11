‘I’m Dreading Going Into Work’: Border Agents Express Worry Ahead Of Title 42’s End

Border Patrol agents are fearing the end of Title 42 and the challenges a surge of illegal migrants will pose to their jobs of securing the southern border, according to four of them who spoke with the Daily Caller News Foundation.

A surge is expected as soon as late Thursday. With that surge, Border Patrol agents are being instructed to release migrants en masse without court dates due to overcrowding that’s already taken place in multiple sectors along the southern border. (RELATED: Biden Admin To Release Illegal Immigrants ‘En Masse’ Without Tracking Technology, Court Dates)

“Well I’m dreading going into work today because I know it will be months of babysitting criminals and freeloaders. The same disrespect every day,” one agent told the DCNF in a text message.

“The rest of the country not knowing wtf is going on because mainstream media won’t cover it enough. So then no one cares until this problem ends up on their doorstep,” the agent added.

The agents spoke on the condition of anonymity because they’re not authorized to speak publicly.

Despite the record surge of 2.3 million migrant encounters in fiscal year 2022 and more than 1 million in fiscal year 2023 so far, things will get even worse, a second agent told the DCNF.

“We thought it was a nightmare before? No, now the nightmare really begins. We’re already tired, we’re already burned out. The agency preaches this resiliency BS, but look what they’re doing to us. We’ve basically been stripped of our duties and powers as law enforcement,” the second agent said.

“Imagine being a cop and telling someone to stop doing what they’re doing and they don’t…but you can’t use any force to make them stop that’s what it’s like being BP. We are supposed to prevent and deter illegal entry into the US, but we can’t thanks to these asshats Biden and Mayorkas…Ortiz too. Spineless ‘chief,'” the second agent added.

A third agent told the DCNF that the already poor morale among agency personnel will hit a new low.

“I just feel like we are going to be completely overwhelmed. I feel like top leadership has failed us. I think the overwhelming numbers will inevitably bring more violence to our communities as well as agents,” the third agent said.

“The agents already know the top leadership doesn’t have our backs when we do have to take care of a situation (look at Del Rio Horse Patrol Unit incident). I feel as though there is no structure or plan to really combat the crisis, even though top leadership claims there isn’t a problem. Agent morale will be down more than ever without a doubt,” the third agent added.

A fourth agent expressed frustrations with the political control in Washington, blaming Democrats for the record illegal immigration

“The end of Title 42 has been calculated by the democratic party [sic] and the cartels. Recruitment of surges from Central and South America by politicians has created the disaster we see along the southern border,” the fourth agent said.

“The end of Title 42 will not be any different than the millions of illegal aliens that have been exploiting this administration’s border policy. As long as there is no consequence, the flow will continue,” the fourth agent said.

The Department of Homeland Security didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

