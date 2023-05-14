‘So No Questions’: Fox Host Pushes Back Against Dem Rep Who Tries To Dismiss Hunter Biden Allegations

Shannon Bream pushed back against Democratic California Rep. Ro Khanna on “Fox News Sunday” after he said that Congress is wasting its time looking into Hunter Biden and his alleged foreign business dealings.

The House Oversight Committee released a memo Wednesday that allegedly shows Hunter’s Chinese business partners tried to conceal a significant foreign payment to the Biden family via a complex laundering scheme. The committee also alleged the Biden family tried to hide more than $10 million in payments from foreign nationals through a network of privately held companies.

“Do you have any curiosity, any questions about these transactions?” host Shannon Bream asked.

“Well, as Steve Doocy from Fox himself asked, he said, there’s no evidence of anything illegal and there’s no evidence of anything that ties it to President Biden. I wish the House Oversight Committee would spend more time worrying about the ordinary income of Americans going up than they are worried about the income of Hunter Biden,” Khanna said. (RELATED: ‘They’ll Have To Say Something’: Psaki Says Biden Admin Will Need To Answer For Hunter After Investigation Concludes)

“So no questions?” Bream asked.

“Well, I do have – here is my point. There is a U.S. attorney, that President Trump appointed, that is charged to look into all of this,” Khanna continued. “And I have confidence in him. When he comes out with something, I’m not going to question it. But why are we wasting our time politicizing this in Congress? Let him do his job, he is a Trump appointee, he has full authority, he can look into all of this. I will not question the facts, let him do it and then let’s agree to his process.”