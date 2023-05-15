China Sentences 78-Year-Old US Man To Life On Spying Allegations

The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) on Monday sentenced an elderly American man to life in prison on allegations of spying.

The Intermediate People’s Court in Suzhou arrested 78-year-old John Shing-Wan Leung on Monday, the court said in a statement, but few details have been provided about his case. Leung was first detained April 15, 2021, and was charged with espionage.

Leung, a permanent resident of Hong Kong, had roughly $72,000 worth of personal property seized by the court, as well.

The U.S. Embassy in Beijing offered no detailed comment on Leung’s sentencing, simply saying the State Department has no greater priority than the safety of U.S. citizens abroad, according to AP.

China authorities rarely provide details on cases involving state security, which have a conviction rate of around 99%, according to CNN. No information was provided on the specificities of Leung’s alleged crimes or the court process that resulted in his sentencing. (RELATED: Top Biden Official Retires After Alleged Weakness On China Exposed)

The CCP has denied that its increasing crackdown on foreign nationals for alleged spying is politically motivated, even at a time when U.S.-China relations are deteriorating to their lowest point in decades. Foreign businesses have grown increasingly concerned since China passed an updated anti-espionage law with sweeping measures, which is set to go into effect July 1.