Mollie Mendoza: Music Composer and Sound Healing Expert

If you’ve ever been to a sound bath or experienced the tranquility of music therapy, then you understand the healing power of sound. No artist has been able to bring this power to such a wide scale quite like Mollie Mendoza. This music composer and sound healing expert has made a name for herself in the music industry through her unique sound and her passion for helping others.

Born in London and currently based between London, Portugal, and Central America, Mendoza has established herself as a leading music composer and Sound Healing Specialist. Root Down Deep, her collaborative album with British singer-songwriter Sam Garrett, has seen widespread success on Spotify. The album attracted millions of listeners, leading to further releases and several live events between the two singers. She also released a single with the artist Mose called “Om Ganesha” that became the artist’s second most popular track on Spotify.

Mendoza has a long and varied history delivering mindfulness and healing to people. In London, she founded the UnMind music studios, a unique shared space concept that brings various non-traditional healthcare providers into one collaborative space. The company has proven wildly successful, with projections to bring in almost $2 million by 2025 through a franchising model in the United States.

But even with a company to run and events to attend around the world, Mendoza shows no signs of slowing down. Her next project is the musical composition and recording of an EP album in LA with Ry Cuming, whose stage name is RY X. RY X is an Australian singer known for creating atmospheric pop songs that evoke the beauty and loneliness he finds in nature. Their collaboration is a natural pairing between two artists who find common musical ground in beauty and healing.

Mendoza will bring her experience as a composer and musician to create instrumental tracks, compose songs for the album, and perform some of the singing and track recording. True to form, her work will primarily focus on creating a healing and reflective sound and thoughtful lyrics that will form a connection with the audience. Once the album has been completed, she will work with RY X on three music videos where she will play her composed music.

Mendoza’s second future project involves recording a new album of sound healing and meditation music for Ziva Meditation. Founded by Emily Fletcher in 2011, Ziva has brought its signature meditation technique to over 50,000 people in 111 countries. The Ziva technique teaches people to practice mindfulness, meditation, and manifesting in their everyday life, something that coincides well with Mendoza’s musical abilities. In her role with Ziva, Mendoza is tasked with overseeing the creation and production of an album of songs tailored for meditation and sound healing sessions. She’ll also host a variety of events including online sound healing sessions, group meditations, and other live events.

Mollie Mendoza’s passion for music and sound healing is evident in her past and future projects. But it’s her expert knowledge of sound and diverse use of instruments that has made her the go-to musician for sound healing. Throughout each of her endeavors, she has made healing and mindfulness her core pursuit. Whether she’s leading sound healing sessions or recording albums with artists like Sam Garrett or RY X, Mendoza has shown a unique ability to pair musical expertise, spirituality, and remarkable entrepreneurial skills. In addition to her future projects with RY X and Ziva Meditation, Mendoza hopes to record an alchemy sound crystal healing album in 2024 while continuing to record sound healings. With her continued dedication to her craft and her commitment to creating meaningful and healing music, Mendoza’s future in the industry is sure to be bright.