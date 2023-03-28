Taylor Swift Dominates At The iHeart Radio Awards

Taylor Swift dominated at the iHeart Radio Music Awards Monday night at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

The famous singer took home 6 awards, including one of the biggest of the night—the Innovator Award. Swift wore a sparkly blue jumpsuit for the duration of the evening, and was graceful on the microphone. Swift took home the hardware for Song of the Year, Best Lyrics, Pop Album of the Year, and TikTok BOP of the Year, along with Favorite Use of a Sample.

The talented artist was a big winner and the song that seemed to lead the way to the majority of her award wins was her huge hit single, Anti-Hero. The song won best lyrics and also Song of the Year.

Her song Bejeweled was awarded TikTok Bop of the Year, and her 2022 track “Question…?” was voted Favorite Use of a Sample.

Swift was also honored with the Innovator Award and recognized for her global impact on pop culture, and she dedicated a few moments to speak candidly about the experiences that led up to her winning moment.

“The hundreds or thousands of dumb ideas that I’ve had are what led me to my good ideas,” Swift said.

Taylor Swift e Phoebe Bridgers nos bastidores do iHeart Awards pic.twitter.com/Rubq3c7ZdC — Alwyn Swift Brasil (@alwynswiftbr) March 28, 2023

Swift paused to give thanks to those that lent their talents to her career, and directed some advice at fans and future artists while at the podium.

She told everyone to “give yourself permission to fail,” then went on to elaborate.

“I try as hard as I can not to fail because it’s embarrassing but I do give myself permission to and you should too,” Swift said. (RELATED: A Peek At The Drool-Worthy Stunners From iHeart’s Red Carpet)

“So go easy on yourself,” she said. “Make the right choices that make sense for you and someone one day might think you’re innovative.”