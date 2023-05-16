Biden-Appointed US Attorney To Resign Amid Ethics Probe Into Dem Connections, Lawyer Says

A Biden-appointed U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts is expected to resign following a lengthy ethics probe conducted by the Department of Justice (DOJ) inspector general regarding her political ties, the Associated Press reported on Tuesday.

Rachael Rollins, who was sworn into the role in 2022 after being appointed and confirmed in 2021, will submit her official resignation to President Joe Biden before the end of the day on Friday, her attorney told AP. The DOJ launched its investigation after Rollins attended a Democratic National Committee fundraiser featuring First Lady Jill Biden in July 2022, during which investigators also looked into her travel history and use of a personal cellphone for business purposes, the AP reported. (RELATED: ‘Architect Of Ruin’: Ex-School Dean Sentenced To 18 Years For Recruiting Teens To Join Gang)

“She is optimistic that the important work she started will continue but understands that her presence has become a distraction,” the attorney told AP. “The work of the office and the Department of Justice is far too important to be overshadowed by anything else.”

Rollins is represented by former Justice Department Inspector General Michael Bromwich, AP reported. The results of the DOJ investigation have not been released.

The DOJ examined a trip Rollins took to California paid for by an outside group, AP reported in November. The investigation is the second into Rollins, as the U.S. Office of Special Counsel was investigating whether her appearance at the fundraiser violated the Hatch Act — which limits the political activity of federal employees.

Bromwich did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.