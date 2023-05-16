‘Complete Dud’: Joe Scarborough Dismisses Durham Report

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough dismissed the Durham report as a “complete dud” Tuesday, despite the FBI’s Monday statement acknowledging the special counsel’s findings.

“This is a guy that got humiliated time and time again. Trump newspapers and Trump TV networks got humiliated by following a lot of sort of the breadcrumbs he sprinkled around. Time and time again, he had nothing to show for it,” Scarborough said as he introduced New York Times reporter Michael Schmidt. “Now there seems to be this argument that the Republicans want to defund the FBI because they even launched this investigation.” (RELATED: Former Prosecutor Says FBI ‘Rolled The Dice For Partisan Reasons,’ Risked National Security In Trump-Russia Probe)

“It just seems to be a complete dud,” Scarborough added later. “Once again, another dud by John Durham.”

Special Counsel John Durham released a report on the origins of the FBI investigation of allegations that former President Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign colluded with Russia Monday that found that the FBI “did not and could not corroborate” the claims from the now-discredited Steele Dossier.

WATCH:

Durham’s report said that FBI agents abused the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA), which governs domestic surveillance, in the investigation into Trump, by citing information from the dossier that was funded by Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign and the Democratic National Committee through the Perkins Coie law firm.

The FBI acknowledged the findings of the Durham report in a statement released Monday.

“The conduct in 2016 and 2017 that Special Counsel Durham examined was the reason that current FBI leadership already implemented dozens of corrective actions, which have now been in place for some time. Had those reforms been in place in 2016, the missteps identified in the report could have been prevented,” the agency said in the statement.

MSNBC had former prosecutor Andrew Weissmann and disgraced FBI agent Peter Strzok on to defend the probe. The FBI fired Strzok on Aug, 13, 2018 over texts to FBI attorney Lisa Page, who Strzok had an affair with, in which Strzok disparaged then-presidential candidate Trump while investigating the alleged collusion between Trump’s campaign and Russia.

“In my 23 years in the FBI, I have not seen a more impactful series of missteps which called into question the entire organization and more thoroughly damaged the reputation of the entire organization,” then-FBI deputy director David Bowditch wrote in a draft of the termination letter, according to the Washington Examiner.

