‘Predictable, Sad Ending’: Disgraced FBI Agent Peter Strzok Says Durham Report ‘Didn’t Come Up With Anything’

Disgraced former FBI agent Peter Strzok said the Durham report “didn’t come up with anything,” despite the FBI itself making a tacit admission of guilt following the report.

Special counsel John Durham found the FBI used “uncorroborated intelligence” when it launched its investigation into Trump ahead of the 2016 election. The report also found agents failed to maintain “strict fidelity to the law” throughout their investigation. The FBI later responded, acknowledging the errors made in 2016, which concedes the findings of the Durham report are accurate.

Host of “The Reidout” Joy Reid called the findings “bland” before turning to Strzok for his reaction.

“This is a predictable, sad ending to an investigation that never should have taken place. Shortly after he was announced in 2019, he went on the record as a prosecutor making a rare public statement that he disagreed with I.G. Horowitz’s conclusion that the investigation was appropriately launched and then he spent the next three to four years with a cognitive bias trying to build a case that somehow it was,” Strzok said. (RELATED: ‘It Does Exonerate Donald Trump’: Tapper Calls Durham Report ‘Devastating To The FBI’)

“We see the results today, and the results are clearly that he didn’t come up with anything … What I make of it at the end of the day, Joy, I look at his record of two failed prosecutions and one plea that Michael Horowitz presented to him on a platter, and then I compare that to the record of Special Counsel Mueller who convicted Paul Manafort and Rick Gates and Mike Flynn and George Papadopoulos and Roger Stone and Michael Cohen and indicted dozens of Russians, and if you want to compare which one of these had substance and meat behind the allegations, it’s absolutely clear: Robert Mueller did,” he added.

Strzok was fired in 2018 over texts to FBI attorney Lisa Page, his mistress, in which he disparaged then-presidential candidate Donald Trump while he was also investigating alleged collusion between Trump’s campaign and Russia.