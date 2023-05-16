Covenant Church Files Motion To Halt Release Of Trans Shooter’s Manifesto

Covenant Presbyterian Church filed a motion over the weekend to prevent the release of transgender shooter Audrey Hale’s journals and writings, according to court documents.

The release of Hale’s manifesto has been halted by several lawsuits that were filed earlier this month after the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) indicated that the documents may be made public. The church filed a motion Friday, requesting that the documents be withheld from the public due to privacy concerns, according to court documents. (RELATED: Nashville Police Halt Release Of Covenant Shooter’s Manifesto Due To ‘Pending Litigation’)

A motion was filed against the Tennessee Firearms Association (TFA) and a second with the Nashville Police Association (NPA) by the church to “protect its interests.”

“The records sought in Petitioners’ Complaint and Petition may include and/or relate to information owned by Covenant Church, including, but not limited to, schematics of church facilities and confidential information pertaining to Covenant Church employees,” the motion read. “Covenant Church is so situated that the disposition of this action may impair or impede its ability to protect its interests and the privacy of its employees. Therefore, intervention by Covenant Church in this action is warranted.”

The motion is set to be heard in front of a judge on May 18, according to the documents. TFA and NPA filed lawsuits several weeks earlier demanding that the entire manifesto be released after officials hesitated to say whether or not the documents would be given to the public, according to local news outlets.

The documents were found during a search of Hale’s home on March 27, after Hale killed three children and three staff members during a shooting earlier that morning. Police have declined on several occasions to announce a motive for the shooting and would only say that Hale’s writings and journals contained maps and plans for how the attack was supposed to take place.

Covenant, TFA and MNPD did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.