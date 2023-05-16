EXCLUSIVE: DOJ Plans To Commemorate George Floyd’s Death By Announcing New Law Enforcement Policy

The Justice Department plans to release its new anti-discrimination policy for federal law enforcement officers on the May 25 anniversary of George Floyd’s death, the Daily Caller has learned.

The DOJ’s announcement is deliberately scheduled to honor Floyd’s death, a source familiar with the proceedings told the Daily Caller. The source requested anonymity for fear of professional retribution.

Under the new policy, federal law enforcement officers will be prohibited from using neighborhood crime statistics in law enforcement activities and will be banned from considering ethnicity when developing sources within foreign terrorist organizations, the Daily Caller previously reported.

May 25 is the one year anniversary of an executive order by President Joe Biden that began the Justice Department’s process of updating its guidance for federal law enforcement agencies regarding the use of race, ethnicity, gender, national origin, religion, sexual orientation, and gender identity. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: New DOJ Policy Proposal Would Limit FBI Infiltration Of Terrorist Groups, Docs Show)

EXCLUSIVE: DOJ Proposal Would Ban FBI Agents From Using Community Crime Statistics In Law Enforcement, Docs Show @DailyCaller See the docs for yourself below⬇️ pic.twitter.com/RnrKi7GGHQ — James Lynch (@jameslynch32) May 10, 2023

Biden announced the executive order on “Advancing Effective, Accountable Policing and Criminal Justice Practices to Enhance Public Trust and Public Safety” on May 25, 2022, two years after the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer.

In the executive order, the Justice Department was instructed to “assess the implementation and effects of the DOJ’s December 2014 Guidance for Federal Law Enforcement Agencies Regarding the Use of Race, Ethnicity, Gender, National Origin, Religion, Sexual Orientation, or Gender Identity; consider whether this guidance should be updated; and report to the President within 180 days of the date of this order as to any changes to this guidance that have been made.”

See the documents obtained by @DailyCaller for yourself below ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/h3kstCk15W — James Lynch (@jameslynch32) May 11, 2023

The new anti-discrimination guidelines expand restrictions on federal agents using protected characteristics to carry out law enforcement activities compared to the most recent version of the guidelines released in 2014. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: DOJ Proposal Would Ban FBI Agents From Using Community Crime Statistics In Law Enforcement, Docs Show)

Law enforcement will be prohibited from considering a person’s “actual or perceived race, ethnicity, gender, nationality, national origin, religion, sexual orientation, sex characteristics, disability status, or gender identity,” according to documents obtained by the Daily Caller.

The new standards are broader than the 2014 anti-discrimination policy and their applicability will be expanded from “routine or spontaneous” activities to investigative efforts such as data collecting and watchlisting.

Floyd’s death on May 25, 2020, sparked widespread protesting and rioting led by the Black Lives Matter movement, which called for defunding the police across urban areas. Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was sentenced to 22.5 years in prison in June 2021 for murdering Floyd.

The DOJ did not respond to a request for comment.