Obama Uses Texas Shooting To Commemorate Second Anniversary Of George Floyd’s Death

Former President Barack Obama appeared to use the Uvalde shooting to commemorate the second anniversary of George Floyd’s death in a tweet Wednesday.

“As we grieve the children of Uvalde today, we should take time to recognize that two years have passed since the murder of George Floyd under the knee of a police officer. His killing stays with us all to this day, especially those who loved him,” said Obama in a Twitter post. (RELATED: ‘Sick Son Of A B*tch’: Beto O’Rourke Derails Gov. Abbott’s Press Conference)

“In the aftermath of his murder, a new generation of activists rose up to channel their anguish into organized action, launching a movement to raise awareness of systemic racism and the need for criminal justice and police reform,” the former president continued in a separate post.

George Floyd was handcuffed by officers on May 25. 2020 after police responded to a phone call alleging that someone tried using a fake $20 at a convenience store. Officer Derek Chauvin was reportedly recorded by bystanders kneeling on Floyd’s neck for almost nine minutes as Floyd yelled that he couldn’t breathe.

In April 2021, Chauvin was convicted of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter for the death of Floyd.

On Tuesday, an 18-year-old gunman opened fire in a classroom at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, killing at least 19 students and two teachers. The gunman was shot after barricading himself inside the school by a Border Patrol agent.