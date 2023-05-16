‘Heads Need To Roll’: Nikki Haley Hammers FBI, DOJ Over Trump-Russia Probe

Former Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley called for FBI leaders to be fired Tuesday following the release of the Durham report, which found the FBI lacked sufficient evidence to begin the Trump-Russia investigation and committed numerous improprieties in its inquiries.

“It’s a top law enforcement agency that didn’t follow the laws. We now see it was politically motivated. That is something that happens in a third world country. That doesn’t happen in America,” Haley told “America’s Newsroom” co-hosts Dana Perino and Bill Hemmer. “I fought those things at the United Nations.” (RELATED: Former Prosecutor Says FBI ‘Rolled The Dice For Partisan Reasons,’ Risked National Security In Trump-Russia Probe)

“To see what happened is unthinkable. Heads need to roll over this. Anybody that touched it or had a part in it needs to be fired and every one of their senior managers needs to be fired,” Haley continued. “The FBI has lost complete credibility when it comes to this and they have a lot of fixing to do to get the trust back of the American people.”

WATCH:

Special Counsel John Durham released a report Monday on the origins of the FBI investigation of allegations that former President Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign colluded with Russia which were based on evidence from the now-discredited Steele Dossier. The report found that the FBI “did not and could not corroborate” the claims and abused the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) in the investigation into Trump.

“We all felt that Russia probe in every bit of our jobs. He felt it the most,” Haley said about the effects of the investigation into the claims of collusion with Russia. “I think that is something that needs to be held accountable. I don’t just think it is those that tipped off reporters that did it. I think the media needs to be held accountable for not asking more questions and getting down to what needed to happen.”

Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee and that committee’s Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government, invited Durham to testify before the House Judiciary Committee on May 25.

“Congress needs to make sure people are fired and every senior manager over those people get fired,” Haley added. “If not, what makes us any different than South Sudan or [the] Democratic Republic of Congo? That happens in third world countries, not America.”

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.