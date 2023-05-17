Adidas Hires Male Model To Showcase Women’s Swimsuit Created To Celebrate LGBT Pride

Adidas raised eyebrows on Wednesday when an advertisement of a male model wearing the company’s new women’s swimwear line circulated around social media.

The unidentified model was wearing a bathing suit reportedly created for Adidas’ “Pride 2023” swimwear collection. The bathing suit was categorized for women, although the model appears to be biologically male with a bulge in the crotch area and chest hair. (RELATED: Caitlyn Jenner Slams NCAA, Says It ‘Caved To Woke Mob’ By Allowing Lia Thomas To Dominate Female Athletes)

It was not specified if the model identifies as a transgender female or a male.

The new swimwear line named “Let Love Be Your Legacy,” was created by South African designer Rich Mnisi and released in celebration of LGBT Pride Month in June, according to Adidas’ description of the swimsuit. The swimsuit is a reflection of the values Mnisi allegedly wrote in a “letter to his younger queer self.”

Adidas’ website calls the collection, “a celebration of self-expression, imagination and the unwavering belief that love unites.” The brand also claims the line is, “part of our effort to honor the LGBTQIA+ community”

Adidas has launched a new women’s swimwear range for the brands ‘Pride Collection’ featuring male models wearing sports bras and women’s swimsuits. Here is a video advertising their new women’s collection 👙⬇️💬 pic.twitter.com/3tKgNbwDKP — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) May 17, 2023

“We’re all unique, but we’re all connected by love. That’s the message of this adidas swimsuit, designed in collaboration with Rich Mnisi,” Adidas wrote on its website.

Social media influencer and detransitioner Oli London slammed Adidas on Twitter and raised questions about the company’s motives.

“All of the male models wearing the women’s swimwear are skinny and all the females are plus+ size,” London tweeted, “What message is Adidas trying to subconsciously send to consumers?”

Conservative activist Riley Gaines said Adidas’ campaign is part of a larger attempt to erase women.

“I dont understand why companies are voluntarily doing this to themselves,” Gaines tweeted, “They could have at least said the suit is “unisex”, but they didn’t because its about erasing women. Ever wondered why we hardly see this go the other way? Women’s swimsuits arent accessorized with a bulge.”

Republican South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace claimed swimwear advertisements were different back in her younger years.

“I’m old enough to remember when women actually modeled women’s bathing suits, not men,” Mace tweeted.