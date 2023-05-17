Man Who Allegedly Hacked Girlfriend To Death Tried Using Google Translate To Help Dispose Body: REPORT

Officials in Thailand have arrested a Polish businessman who stands accused of hacking his girlfriend to death with a saw and soliciting a cab driver to help dispose of her body using Google Translate.

Jan Jerzy Lagoda-Filippow, 25, was arrested after he allegedly hacked his 24-year-old girlfriend, Alona Savchenko, to death with a saw in an upscale condominium in Bangkok, according to The New York Post. Security footage reportedly revealed the couple walking together in the hall upon arrival April 29, and CCTV cameras showed Lagoda-Filippow waiting for an elevator alone on May 1.

Later that day, the condominium manager and a security guard were alerted by a cab driver that a drunk Lagoda-Filippow had asked him through Google Translate to chop up his girlfriend in exchange for $44, The New York Post reported.

Afterwards, condominium staff gained access to Lagoda-Filippow’s room where they found Savchenko on the bed with multiple stab and slash injuries, including one to her neck that nearly decapitated her, the outlet stated. Next to her body authorities reportedly discovered a blood-stained 2-foot saw. (RELATED: Man Arrested For Allegedly Decapitating Girlfriend With Machete)

Police authorities apprehended Lagoda-Filippow near the Cambodian border after recognizing his photo from a bulletin issued by immigration officials, Thai PBS World reported. Upon search his belongings, police allegedly discovered a passport issued to Savchenko, the outlet stated.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Pongpun Phonharn told the outlet he believes Lagoda-Filippow was attempting to flee the country when he was apprehended, remarking that he was “very calm” at the time of his arrest.

Authorities believe Savchenko was butchered 24 hours before her body was discovered, The New York Post reported. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death, the outlet stated.