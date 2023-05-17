Homeless LA Man Shows Off Fancy Tent Setup With TV Projector, WiFi And Generator

A Los Angeles homeless man recently gave a local news outlet a tour of his tent, which features a full power supply, a projector, a laptop and sound system.

Pedro Ramirez told Fox on Thursday he uses a generator to power the devices and a hot spot for WiFi. “I’m not doing anything wrong, I’m not stealing power from anyone,” Ramirez said. “It makes me feel like I’m home.” He charges his generator and electronic devices at a metro station in Hollywood.

WATCH:

Fox asked Ramirez if he would accept help for permanent housing. “They treat us like prisoners in there,” he told Fox. “You can’t even take a lighter in there. They won’t let you take razors to shave.”

Ramirez has lived in his tent for two years and took him a week to set up. The tent has wall-to-wall carpet and an air bed as well. A man who took a video of the tent’s setup told Fox, “My buddy who was with me, he said, ‘That looks nicer than my apartment.’” (RELATED: ‘You F*cking Moron’: Maher Rips Libs For Trying To Redefine Words Like ‘Homeless’)

Los Angeles homelessness has increased by 240 percent in the past 15 years, reported the Financial Times. Democratic Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass declared a state of emergency over the city’s homelessness problem as her first official act at the beginning of the year.

“The fact that our society has reached a point where we accept people living on the street and living anywhere, it’s like, ‘What has happened to us?”‘ Bass told the LA Daily Times. “It is completely unacceptable.”

Bass did not immediately respond to Daily Caller’s request for comment.