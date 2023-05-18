Deutsche Bank Will Pay Epstein Accusers $75 Million To Settle Lawsuit: Reports

Deutsche Bank has agreed to pay $75 million to settle a lawsuit brought about by an alleged victim of international child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, according to Wednesday reports.

A woman using the pseudonym Jane Doe brought the suit against the bank in November 2022, saying Epstein had abused her, according to the Financial Times (FT). The victim claimed Deutsche Bank reaped financial benefits from human trafficking by keeping Epstein as a client.

“Knowing that they would earn millions of dollars from facilitating Epstein’s sex trafficking, and from its relationship with Epstein, Deutsche Bank chose profit over following the law,” the suit alleges. “Specifically, Deutsche Bank chose facilitating a sex trafficking operation in order to churn profits.”

The damages may be split among dozens of women, with sources suggesting each could receive up to $5 million each, FT reported. (RELATED: Shocker! Jeffrey Epstein Was Apparently Pals With Woody Allen!)

Leadership spent upwards of $4.34 billion to bolster financial controls within the German bank, NBC News reported, citing spokesperson Dylan Riddle. “In recent years Deutsche Bank has made considerable progress in remedying a number of past issues,” he told the outlet.

Deutsche chose to onboard Epstein as a client in 2013, five years after he first pleaded guilty to crimes against minors.

Epstein accusers filed similar allegations against banking giant JPMorgan Chase in a would-be class action suit in Manhattan’s U.S. District Court. The bank’s CEO Jamie Dimon will be deposed as part of the suit, along with a related case by the U.S. Virgin Islands government, according to NBC.