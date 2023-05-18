Reality TV Star Shares Footage Of Armed Burglars Robbing Her Home

JoJo Siwa took to social media Tuesday to reveal snapshots of her security camera that showed an armed burglary unfolding in her home.

The star’s swanky Los Angeles home was in full view as the “Dance Moms” star shared what she described as being a “terrifying” clip of the robbers in action. The images showed two burglars forcing their way into her Tarzana, California, home, and tracked their movements as they walked through her home and robbed her.

“We were robbed last night at 2:40(ish)AM … It was an armed robbery which is very scary,” Siwa said to her 11.3 million Instagram followers, Yahoo reported.

“It was a REALLLLLY long night on the phone with my security, family, and LAPD,” she wrote in the caption of one of her images.

Police reportedly responded to a call from Siwa’s alarm company, notifying them of a break-in in progress at her property. The suspects had already fled the scene before police arrived, according to TMZ.

The police found a door leading to the house was open when they arrived, and continued to investigate the matter.

Siwa said there was “lots of materialistic damage” from the break-in, but expressed feeling grateful that it “all can be fixed.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aiza! (@jojosbiggestfan2022)

“This makes me sick to watch,” she said Tuesday. “I’m just happy that my family and pups are safe. Most important thing to me,” she said, according to Page Six.

“Do me a favor and hug your people extra tight tonight,” she added. “Life is SCARY. And you never know when anything could happen.” (RELATED: Lily Collins’ Wedding Rings Reportedly Stolen From Los Angeles Hotel Spa)

It’s unclear what the robbers made off with, and what the value of the stolen goods is at this time.

Siwa was not home at the time of the burglary, the outlet reported.