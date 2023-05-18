‘Squad’ Dem Member Introduces Resolution Requesting $14 Trillion In Black Reparations

Democratic lawmakers introduced a resolution Wednesday requesting the federal government pay black Americans for centuries of racial discrimination, NPR reported.

Democratic Missouri Rep. Cori Bush announced the resolution, which calls for the government to give $14 trillion to black Americans, for the purpose of closing the racial wealth gap, among other things, the outlet noted.

Rep. Cori Bush Pushes For $14 Trillion In Reparations https://t.co/XA5xLPF1GK pic.twitter.com/FfzkqfY091 — The Root (@TheRoot) May 17, 2023

Bush announced the resolution at a press conference flanked by fellow “squad” members, including Democratic Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib and Democratic New York Rep. Jamaal Bowman. Democratic California Rep. Barbara Lee also attended. (RELATED: WALTERS: Reparations Are Un-American And Unnecessary For Black People To Succeed Again In America)

“Black people in our country cannot wait any longer for our government to begin addressing … all of the harm it has caused since the founding, that it continues to perpetuate each and every day all across our communities, all across this country,” Bush said, Fox reported.

Bush said she did not know where the funds for reparations would come from and those “conversations” are still happening. Bowman said reparations should be paid for by the federal government since it backed slavery to begin with.

“The federal government backed slavery, right?” Bowman said, Fox reported. “So the federal government needs to hold itself accountable for that. And then policies that have continued throughout American history have continued to inflict harm on Black Americans.”

The New York representative also praised California for being “the real leader” in reparations discussions.

Reparations have been a hotly-contested topic over recent years. California organized a panel to study the issue, which has recommended black Americans receive as much as $1.2 million each. California Gov. Gavin Newsom declined to explicitly endorse cash payments recommended by the panel.

“Dealing with that legacy is about much more than cash payments,” Newsom told Fox Digital.