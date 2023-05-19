Homeless Drug Addicts Have Invaded High School Bathrooms, Left Used Needles, Students Say

Students from San Jose asked their school board Thursday to build a fence around the school and to address the homelessness problem, according to NBC Bay Area.

A group of roughly 20 students from the charter school KIPP San Jose Collegiate explained that homeless people have been entering their school and leaving needles on their cafeteria tables, NBC reported. The issue has been going on for about one year, they said.

A group of students in east San Jose took a stand at their district board meeting Thursday to share their concerns after they have seen unhoused people inside their school. https://t.co/HNPWeSBbyc — NBC Bay Area (@nbcbayarea) May 19, 2023



During the meeting, each of the 20 students shared their experiences and concerns. They explained that homeless people have been wandering into their bathrooms, and sleeping on the property. (RELATED: Majority Of Blue State Voters Regret Decriminalizing Drugs: POLL)

“After we came from a competition there were some homeless people who were using the bathrooms and were around the school,” said student Rodrigo López, according to Telemundo 48.

The students said they wanted the administration to do more to keep them out, like building a fence around the premises. Currently, there is a large encampment right next to the school.

“We see them coming into our bathrooms. We have them sleeping in our athletic shred and we also have them breaking fences and doing drugs on the lunch table,” said student Alfredo Hernández.

“KIPP staff are committed to working in partnership with East Side Union High School District leaders to address the safety of the facilities at the Independence High School campus, where KIPP San José Collegiate is co-located,” Managing Director of External Affairs Maria Krauter told the Daily Caller News Foundation. “A safe campus and community requires comprehensive coordination—to ensure the well being of all of our neighbors, including the unhoused community outside of Independence High School,” she said.

“We are committed to working with the district and the City of San José towards a resolution,” Krauter told DCNF.

This article has been updated with comment from KIPP Public Schools Northern California.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.