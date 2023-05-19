‘Little Pu**y’: Tyson Fury Slams Joe Rogan For Saying Jon Jones Would Beat Him In Fight

Is Joe wrong though?

Earlier in the week, Joe Rogan said that he’d “[push] all of my chips” on Jon Jones if there happened to be a fight between the UFC icon and top boxer Tyson Fury. Well, Fury caught whiff of Rogan‘s thoughts, and he’s absolutely livid about it.

Taking to Instagram, Fury punched back at Rogan — and he even tagged him in the story just to make sure he saw it.

“I heard Joe Rogan say something about me, and I’ve been off all the social medias and didn’t reply to that little pu**y, little f**king midget, bald-headed midget,” ranted Fury. “I heard him say that Jon Jones could f**k me up if we were in the room together. I don’t think so. Not a man born from a mother could f**k me up, in a room, on our own. Whatever happens in that room, I’d be walking out. Not a f**king problem.”

‼️ Tyson Fury ripping into Joe Rogan on Instagram today, calling him a “little p***y” and a “f***ing bald-headed midget” after his recent comments regarding Fury vs Jon Jones… [🎥 @Tyson_Fury] pic.twitter.com/otSpJhzSQR — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) May 18, 2023

Wow, talk about fireworks.

Here’s the thing though: Joe Rogan’s not wrong when he said that Jon Jones would roll all over Tyson Fury. Joe said that Fury would have to catch him on a punch in order to win, which I completely agree with, but come on, man … that’s not happening. Jones is too quick for that. (RELATED: WWE Hall Of Famer ‘Superstar’ Billy Graham Dead At 79)

Plus, do you really think Jon Jones is going to lose to a cornball like this?

Nah, man. Not happening.