Joe Rogan Offers Tucker Carlson Some Career Advice

Joe Rogan offered Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson some career advice on Thursday’s episdoe of “The Joe Rogan Experience” after Carlson parted ways with Fox News.

Fox announced Monday, for reasons that remain unknown, that Carlson would no longer be hosting his top-performing primetime show on the network. The former Fox News host released a video on social media Wednesday that quickly garnered millions more views than any of Fox News’ programming.

“He’s really designed for the internet,” Rogan said told his guest, comedian Dave Smith.

“I hope he goes there,” Smith replied.

“He’s going to, unless [Fox] paid him off … If I was a person in a position of power and a wild card like Tucker Carlson got released from Fox News and maybe Rumble makes a deal with him or something like that, do you have any fucking idea how big that would be?” Rogan asked. “It could make that app. It could make that platform. I mean, if Tucker Carlson goes over there, it would be worth it for them to invest a considerable amount of money.”

Smith then wondered whether Carlson’s contract with Fox News included a non-compete clause, which Rogan said is likely because Fox News “is not stupid.” (RELATED: Conservatives Outraged By Tucker Carlson Leaving Fox News, Cancel Fox Nation Subscriptions)

Carlson’s last show on April 21 drew 2.65 million viewers, according to The Associated Press. The first episode of “Fox News Tonight,” the temporary replacement show which will feature a rotating series of hosts, aired Monday with 2.59 million viewers. By Wednesday, “Fox News Tonight” was down to just 1.33 million viewers.