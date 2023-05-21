Man Accused Of Stealing A Fire Truck And Leading Police On Wild Chase Through 3 Counties

Florida authorities accused a man of stealing a fire truck on Thursday evening and leading dozens of police on a three-county chase along Interstate 95 and the Florida Turnpike before surrendering.

Lekambrick Aljenard Hanna, 31, allegedly stole a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue truck personnel were using for a training exercise, according to police. After fleeing with the vehicle Hanna hit an unmarked police cruiser, authorities said. (RELATED: Video Shows Police Officers Rescuing Baby After Kidnapping)

Dozens of Miami-Dade, Broward County, Palm Beach County and Florida Highway patrol cars chased Hanna across three counties, WSNV TV reported.

Man steals fire truck, leads officers on chase through 3 South Florida counties https://t.co/iU0u4O0AkU — Boston 25 News (@boston25) May 21, 2023

The chaotic two-hour chase ended when Hanna was brought to a stop on the northbound side of the Florida Turnpike in Palm Beach County, arrested and charged with grand theft of emergency equipment, according to CBS News Miami.

More video going full airhorn with the stolen Miami Dade Fire Truck pic.twitter.com/d7yJlx4oTl — Kyle.Taylor (@livingbyyyz) May 19, 2023

On Friday, Hanna appeared before a Palm Beach County judge who said, “The facts make this extremely egregious” since “[Hanna] was driving through three counties in an extremely large vehicle,” WSVN TV reported.

After the judge spoke, Hanna said, “I got CDLs, if that counts,” referring to a commercial driver’s license which authorizes use of a vehicle that size.

Still, the judge set the bail at $25,000. Hanna would need 10% of that to be released from custody, NBC Miami reported. “Question, before I leave, where do you expect me to get 2,500 bucks from?” he asked the judge.

Hann’’s family members told WSNV TV they’ve been trying to get him help with mental health issues, and that they were sorry that he stole the fire truck.

No injuries were reported in the chase and the fire truck has been returned to its Miami-Dade station.