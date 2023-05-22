Editorial

12 Killed, Hundreds Injured During Soccer Stampede In El Salvador, Police Say

A soccer stampede that took place Saturday at a stadium in the capital of El Salvador (San Salvador) has killed at least 12 people and injured hundreds. [Twitter/Screenshot/Public — @CGTNOfficial]

Andrew Powell Contributor
We have some sad and horrifying news from the world of soccer.

A soccer stampede that took place Saturday at a stadium in the capital of El Salvador (San Salvador) has killed at least 12 people and injured hundreds of others, according to the National Civil Police via CNN.

The stampede appears to have been caused by the overselling of tickets, as well as fraudulent tickets being issued, according to Salvadoran officials.

“The first information points to a stampede of fans who tried to enter to watch the match between Alianza and FAS” at the Cuscatlán Stadium, said police.

Hundreds of people are being treated for injuries, including minors, with most being “stable,” said Salvadoran Health Minister Francisco Alabi.

Chaos broke loose in a part of the stadium “where a human stampede broke out due to the overselling of tickets, which has left 500 people affected,” according to Luis Alonso Amaya, the director of the National Civil Protection System of El Salvador.

President Nayib Bukele announced an “exhaustive investigation” into the matter.

“Everyone will be investigated: teams, managers, stadium, ticket office, league, federation, etc. Whoever the culprits are, they will not go unpunished,” said Bukele. (RELATED: REPORT: Tampa Bay Rays Could Be Relocating To New City Amid Potential Sale)

“Fans have shown that they were sold faked tickets and allowed entry. Others talk about overselling on the black market. As it happened, President Nayib Bukele has ordered an exhaustive investigation so that nothing goes unpunished,” Juan Carlos Bidegain, the Minister of the Interior and Territorial Development, followed up.

It’s interesting to note that Alianza and FAS are the two most popular soccer clubs in El Salvador.

Here’s video footage of the incident:

Crazy stuff … my condolences to the victims and their families.