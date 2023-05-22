12 Killed, Hundreds Injured During Soccer Stampede In El Salvador, Police Say

We have some sad and horrifying news from the world of soccer.

A soccer stampede that took place Saturday at a stadium in the capital of El Salvador (San Salvador) has killed at least 12 people and injured hundreds of others, according to the National Civil Police via CNN.

The stampede appears to have been caused by the overselling of tickets, as well as fraudulent tickets being issued, according to Salvadoran officials.

“The first information points to a stampede of fans who tried to enter to watch the match between Alianza and FAS” at the Cuscatlán Stadium, said police.

Hundreds of people are being treated for injuries, including minors, with most being “stable,” said Salvadoran Health Minister Francisco Alabi.

Chaos broke loose in a part of the stadium “where a human stampede broke out due to the overselling of tickets, which has left 500 people affected,” according to Luis Alonso Amaya, the director of the National Civil Protection System of El Salvador.

President Nayib Bukele announced an “exhaustive investigation” into the matter.

“Everyone will be investigated: teams, managers, stadium, ticket office, league, federation, etc. Whoever the culprits are, they will not go unpunished,” said Bukele. (RELATED: REPORT: Tampa Bay Rays Could Be Relocating To New City Amid Potential Sale)

“Fans have shown that they were sold faked tickets and allowed entry. Others talk about overselling on the black market. As it happened, President Nayib Bukele has ordered an exhaustive investigation so that nothing goes unpunished,” Juan Carlos Bidegain, the Minister of the Interior and Territorial Development, followed up.

It’s interesting to note that Alianza and FAS are the two most popular soccer clubs in El Salvador.

Here’s video footage of the incident:

At least 9 dead in soccer stadium stampede in El Salvador pic.twitter.com/ThCm3tiwUl — CGTN (@CGTNOfficial) May 21, 2023

At least 12 people died and many were injured after a stampede broke out at the Cuscatlán stadium during a soccer match in El Salvador https://t.co/IhXIEk5gJi pic.twitter.com/UCjEebSE4k — Reuters (@Reuters) May 21, 2023

In El Salvador, a stampede at the entrance to the Cuscatlán football stadium killed 9 people. Hundreds were injured. The cause? The sale of fake tickets. Ripped off fans tried to force their way into the stands, according to the press service of the President of El Salvador. pic.twitter.com/jEt0r2WwM1 — Mike (@Doranimated) May 21, 2023

NEW 🚨 Twelve killed in a deadly stampede at an El Salvador stadium where soccer fans had gathered to watch a local tournament pic.twitter.com/xGsqhHMdzG — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) May 21, 2023

At least 12 people have been killed and dozens more are injured during a stampede at a football stadium in El Salvador. The chaos unfolded as supporters pushed through one of the access gates at the Monumental venue. https://t.co/H7jwfdHmKX pic.twitter.com/iljQBmt8dU — Sky News (@SkyNews) May 21, 2023

Crazy stuff … my condolences to the victims and their families.