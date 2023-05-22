Chinese Social Media Bans Comic ‘Uncle Roger’

Comedian Nigel Ng, best known for his character “Uncle Roger,” had his Chinese social media accounts frozen in late May, the BBC reported Monday.

Weibo and Bilibili are China’s versions of Twitter and YouTube. Both platforms suspended Ng within days of him sharing a clip from his upcoming show in which he mocked China’s communist authoritarian regime, according to the BBC. In the clip, Ng is in his iconic character as Uncle Roger, chatting with an audience member from Guangzhou, China.

“China. Okay. China. Good country, good country,” Ng joked while making a face that said otherwise. “We have to say that now, correct? All the phone, listening.” He joked that Chinese authorities are constantly listening to calls through Huawei phones, and that we must appease them in order to increase our social credit scores (as if the U.S. government doesn’t do the same thing through our cell plan providers and social media).

He then made the funniest joke of the entire clip, asking the audience if anyone there was from Taiwan. A few people screamed, to which he joked, “Not a real country.”

For some reason this clip got a ton of views this past weekend. I wonder why 🤔 ⏰ Remember, my full show THE HAIYAA SPECIAL drops in two weeks. Preorder now and let’s watch it together on June 4: https://t.co/iMQ3lySEwzpic.twitter.com/zmYtTp0tBh — Nigel Ng (Uncle Roger) (@MrNigelNg) May 21, 2023

The audience absolutely collapsed in hysterics, which probably really annoyed China, the extremist leaders of which are desperately trying to force Taiwan under their leadership, just like they did with Hong Kong. Tensions between China, Taiwan and the U.S. are gradually boiling up, and an invasion is considered somewhat imminent at this moment in time.

“I hope one day you rejoin the motherland,” Ng continued, sarcastically. “One China!” It’s easy to tell why the Chinese regime is annoyed at Ng. He’s clever, hilarious and us filthy westerners love him. (RELATED: Don’t Worry About Pelosi’s Taiwan Visit. China Invaded Us Years Ago, Didn’t You Notice?)

“The user has been banned from posting as he has violated relevant laws and regulations,” a message on Ng’s Weibo account reads, the BBC reported. It’s not the first time Ng has gotten in trouble with China. Back in 2021, he made a video with internet personality Mike Chen where the pair critiqued a dumpling recipe. He was forced to remove the clip and post an apology where he said he “wasn’t aware of his political thoughts and his past incorrect remarks about China,” according to the outlet.

Clearly, he doesn’t care anymore. If China doesn’t like fun, then the regime can be miserable without Uncle Roger, and we in the West will be very happy.