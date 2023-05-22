Jeff Bezos Reportedly Engaged To Longtime Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez

Jeff Bezos and his longtime girlfriend Lauren Sanchez are reportedly engaged after dating for nearly five years.

Sources close to the Amazon head revealed the couple are currently enjoying Cannes Film Festival in the South of France, Page Six reported Monday. Bezos and Sanchez have been attending star-studded celebrity events connected to the festival and staying on Bezos’ $500 million yacht, according to the outlet. Details surrounding how the alleged proposal unfolded and the engagement ring itself have not yet been released to the public.

Sanchez was previously spotted wearing a sizable heart-shaped ring, which has been the center of engagement rumors for several months.

Bezos is 59 years old, and Sanchez is 53. The billionaire and the broadcast journalist have traveled the world together and been spotted at numerous hot spots since they first began dating in 2018. (RELATED: Millie Bobby Brown Gets Engaged At Age 19)

Their relationship was exposed in 2019, but they kept a low public profile until Bezos’ divorce from MacKenzie Scott was finalized, according to Page Six.

Neither Bezos nor Sanchez have officially announced the reported engagement at the time of writing.