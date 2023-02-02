REPORT: Vanessa Hudgens And Cole Tucker Are Engaged

Vanessa Hudgens and MLB star Cole Tucker are reportedly engaged after dating for three years.

Sources close to the couple reported that Tucker officially popped the question at the tail end of 2022, possibly during a romantic trip to Paris together, according to TMZ. The celebrity couple has been publicly displaying their affection and both individuals have been swooning over one another on social media, showing fans that they really are absolutely smitten and ready to take their relationship to the next level.

Details surrounding their engagement have not been publicly released at this time, according to TMZ.

Hudgens is best known for her role in “High School Musical.” Tucker started the year with the Pittsburgh Pirates, then moved on to the Arizona Diamondbacks. He’s currently with the Colorado Rockies, according to TMZ.

Hudgens has frequently been spotted at Tucker’s baseball games over the course of their relationship, and the two have been spending the majority of their time together, the outlet noted. (RELATED: REPORT: Kanye West Secretly Got Married)

One of Hudgens’ most recent posts in January was a love-gush dedication for her man. Her mushy, emotional post read, “I’ll stop the world and melt with you ❤️🥰.” Tucker’s Instagram boasts the same level of adoration for Hudgens.

It may be too soon to talk about wedding bells and wedding plans, but that might not stop fans from doing it anyway.