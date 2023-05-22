Guardian Of Teens Arrested For Auto Theft Arrives At Police Station In Stolen Vehicle

The guardian of four teens being held on auto theft charges last week arrived at the police station in a stolen car, authorities in Maryland said.

The female guardian and two other women were dropped off at the Charles County Sheriff’s Department on May 16 by a suspect in a stolen car that then fled the scene, the Charles County Police Department said.

The four teens were in custody for allegedly using two stolen Hyundais as getaway cars for a heist of merchandise from a local business at the St. Charles Town Centre after officers responded to a 911 call matching the vehicles to the robbery, Fox News reported. (RELATED: 12-Year-Old Who Allegedly Stole Car Fatally Shot By Owner Who Tracked Car With App)

One of the adults was released on bail and the other was held without bond in the Charles County Detention Center, police said. The four juveniles were arrested and charged with theft and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

After the guardian arrived at the station to take custody of the juveniles, the police pursued the suspected stolen car that dropped her off, finding it parked on a nearby street. When officers ordered the occupants out of the car, the driver fled, nearly striking an officer. After a short distance, the driver and three others abandoned the vehicle and were arrested after a short foot chase, police said.

The driver was charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, theft, unauthorized use of a vehicle, and providing a false name and is being held on a $25,000 bond.

Two Charles County officers are currently investigating the case.