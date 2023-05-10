George Santos Arrested On Federal Criminal Charges

Republican New York Rep. George Santos has been arrested on federal criminal charges, according to reports.

Santos has been charged with seven counts of wire fraud, three counts of money laundering, one count of theft of public funds and two counts of making false statements to Congress, CNN reported.

Santos was arrested in Melville on Long Island where he was then taken to a courthouse in Central Islip, CNN reported.

🚨 BREAKING via CNN: George Santos arrested on 13 charges of wire fraud, money laundering, theft of public funds and making materially false statements. — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) May 10, 2023

The House Ethics subcommittee has been investigating Santos over accusations he violated campaign finance laws. Ethic experts allege his campaign finance filings were structured so that they didn’t have to disclose certain purchases.

Santos has also been under fire for consistently lying about his life, falsely claiming he attended Baruch College and New York University. He also falsely claimed he worked at Goldman Sachs and Citigroup and lied about having family members who survived the Holocaust.

Santos has also denied allegations that he stole $3,000 from a veteran’s charity fund for his ill dog.

A group of bipartisan lawmakers have called on Santos to resign, with Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy saying Tuesday on CNN that he will review the charges before making any decision as to whether Santos should be removed from Congress.

The is breaking news and will be updated as information becomes available.