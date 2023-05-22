NAACP Issues Travel Warning For Florida

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) issued a travel warning for Florida on Saturday, claiming the state “devalues and marginalizes” issues facing “communities of color.”

“Florida is openly hostile toward African Americans, people of color and LGBTQ+ individuals. Before traveling to Florida, please understand that the state of Florida devalues and marginalizes the contributions of, and the challenges faced by African Americans and other communities of color,” according to a press release from the NAACP.

The NAACP‘s move to issue a travel advisory was prompted by Republican state Gov. Ron DeSantis’ decision to reject the initial Advanced Placement (AP) African American Studies course including topics on queer theory within the curriculum, according to the press release.

The NAACP has issued a travel advisory for Florida, joining other civil rights groups in warning potential tourists that recent laws championed by Gov. Ron DeSantis are “openly hostile toward African Americans, people of color and LGBTQ+ individuals.” https://t.co/EjqTKGT98U — The Associated Press (@AP) May 21, 2023



“In the state of Florida, our education standards not only don’t prevent, but they require teaching Black history, all the important things. That’s part of our core curriculum,” DeSantis previously said of his decision, according to the Associated Press (AP). “We want education and not indoctrination.”

DeSantis further ruffled feathers by signing the so-called “Stop W.O.K.E. Act” which would prohibit faculty from teaching race in a way that might induce “guilt, anguish or other psychological distress.” U.S. District Judge Mark Walker blocked the law in November 2022, calling the legislation “positively dystopian.” (RELATED: Ron DeSantis To Lead 18 States In Alliance Against ‘Woke’ Investing)

“Let me be clear – failing to teach an accurate representation of the horrors and inequalities that Black Americans have faced and continue to face is a disservice to students and a dereliction of duty to all,” NAACP President & CEO Derrick Johnson said in the press release. Johnson further claimed that under DeSantis’ leadership, Florida has become “hostile to Black Americans” and stands in “direct conflict with the democratic ideals” upon which the country was founded.

“We will not not allow our rights and history to be held hostage for political grandstanding,” Chair of the NAACP Board of Directors, Leon Russell, said in the press release. “The NAACP proudly fights against the malicious attacks in Florida, against Black Americans. I encourage my fellow Floridians to join in this fight to protect ourselves and our democracy.”

“We’re not backing down, and we encourage our allies to join us in the battle for the soul of our nation,” Johnson continued.