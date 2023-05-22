REPORT: New York City Teen Declared Brain Dead After Being Shot In The Head

Doctors declared a 13-year-old teen brain dead on Sunday after he was reportedly shot in the head Friday afternoon on a Staten Island, New York, basketball court, WNBC reported.

Doctors admitted the victim into the Richmond University Medical Center in critical condition Friday after he suffered a gunshot wound to the head just before 4 p.m. at the Dr. Maggie Howard Playground. The shooting reportedly happened a block away from his school, WNBC reported.

Prior to the shooting, the teen reportedly went to the park with his friends after a quick trip to a bodega following the school day at The Eagle Academy in Stapleton, New York. The gunman allegedly pulled the trigger on a group of friends, WNBC added. The bullet entered through the left side of the victim’s head and exited the right, according to the New York Post. Police reportedly located the teen facing up and bleeding from his head.

The alleged perpetrator reportedly had one other person with him. Both were allegedly wearing ski masks, Staten Island Advance reported. (RELATED: One-Year-Old Recovering After Being Shot While Riding In Car)

Police believe the shooter to be around 5’7 and between the ages of 15-18, WNBC reported. Law enforcement remains unsure if the victim had a connection to the shooter or if he was simply a bystander.