One-Year-Old Recovering After Being Shot While Riding In Car Through Oakland

A one-year-old Oakland, California, girl is recovering after suffering a bullet wound while riding in a car on Monday.

The 15-month-old was struck by gunfire inside a red sedan as her parents drove through the city at around 6:15 p.m., KNTV reported. The child is recovering and is in stable condition at UCSF Children’s Hospital, according to an update from NBC.

LATEST: Baby brought to fire station after being shot while riding in a car in Oakland, California, according to police. It all appears to be random! @JamesTorrezNews with @KTVU joined me live with the latest on the investigation. @livenowfox pic.twitter.com/pOev4rAqH6 — Josh Breslow (@JoshBreslowTV) April 25, 2023

Shot-locating technology alerted police to the incident’s location just a few blocks away from a fire station, Oakland Police told KGO. The parents pulled the red Honda into the station, where firefighters helped treat the child for a bullet wound in her stomach before ambulances arrived, the Oakland Fire Department said, according to the outlet. (RELATED: Pregnant Woman Shot In Chicago While Allegedly Attempting To Rob Car: Police)

“I just heard a lot of screaming outside so we just went out. There was like three girls and one man,” eight-year-old witness Ali Farahan, said.

“It was very painful because I have a sister and I don’t want that to happen to her,” Farahan’s brother, Abdul, stated, according to the outlet.

Police have yet to identify a suspect in the shooting or report whether the attack was targeted or a random act of violence, NBC noted.