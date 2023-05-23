Glenn Youngkin Is ‘Reconsidering’ Running For President In 2024: REPORT

Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is reportedly “reconsidering” his decision not to run for president in 2024, according to Axios.

Youngkin was often named as a potential candidate for president, but seemingly closed the door when he announced on May 1 that he wouldn’t run for president “this year.” Republican donors are urging Youngkin to reconsider as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to jump in the race Wednesday and former President Donald Trump continues to dominate in the polls, according to Axios.

“He’s reconsidering,” a source close to Youngkin told Axios. “He’d be in his own lane: He’s not never-Trump, and he’s not Trump-light.” (RELATED: Glenn Youngkin Reveals Whether He Has Presidential Ambitions ‘This Year’)

There are “serious discussions happening on re-engaging in the presidential” election, a GOP Virginia political expert told Axios. A presidential announcement wouldn’t come from Youngkin until after the state’s highly competitive legislative elections in November, which the governor is currently fundraising for, sources told Axios.

“If the guy flips any seats at all, it’s proof that his political machine is ready to go,” an aide close to the governor told Axios.

In mid-April, Youngkin maintained that he is solely focused on Virginia’s state elections this year, where he is trying to retain Republican control of the House and flip the Senate, according to The New York Times.

“Listen, I didn’t write a book, and I’m not in Iowa or New Hampshire or South Carolina,” Youngkin said. “I am wholly focused on the Commonwealth of Virginia.”

It’s time to usher in a new era of American values. It’s our turn to choose life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. pic.twitter.com/IH8enVaL5B — Glenn Youngkin (@GlennYoungkin) May 18, 2023

Presidential rumors were revamped last week after Youngkin released a campaign-like video on Twitter, where he pledged to “usher in a new era of American values,” and drew on themes of former President Ronald Reagan. The advertisement was sponsored by his state political action committee, the Spirit of Virginia.

“Governor [Youngkin] is focused on Virginia,” Youngkin senior adviser Dave Rexrode said in a statement. “Anyone who anonymously says otherwise probably isn’t as close to the Governor as they want people to think.”

Youngkin did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

