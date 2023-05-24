CNN To Hold Nikki Haley Town Hall In Key Early Primary State

CNN will host another Republican presidential town hall with former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley next month, the outlet announced Wednesday.

Haley will participate in the live event in the key early primary state of Iowa on June 4, which will be moderated by Jake Tapper at 8 p.m. Eastern Time, according to CNN. The outlet’s first Republican presidential town hall was held on May 10 in New Hampshire with former President Donald Trump, moderated by CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins.

The two clashed on stage, prompting cheers and laughter from the audience, when Trump was asked questions relating to Jan. 6, the war in Ukraine, the 2020 election, his recent legal troubles and much more. (RELATED: Trump Takes The Stage, Faces Voters At CNN Town Hall)

JUST ANNOUNCED: On Sunday, June 4 at 8pET, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley will participate in a @CNN Republican Presidential Town Hall. CNN Anchor @JakeTapper will moderate live from Iowa. https://t.co/F0tdgvGyux pic.twitter.com/DB4lIBlVvN — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) May 24, 2023

Haley was the second Republican to jump into the presidential race in early February, behind her former boss Trump, whom she served under for roughly two years as U.N. Ambassador. Following her departure from the Trump administration, she founded her own political action committee (PAC), Stand For America.

The Real Clear Politics (RCP) average for a 2024 national Republican primary, based on polls conducted between April 27 and May 22, indicates that Haley has 4.5% support.

The former governor is also running against her South Carolina colleague, Sen. Tim Scott. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former Vice President Mike Pence are expected to enter the growing GOP primary field soon, joining former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy and conservative radio host Larry Elder.

