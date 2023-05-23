DeSantis’ Website Goes Dark — Literally — Ahead Of Expected Presidential Announcement

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ political campaign website changed appearance Tuesday, and went dark ahead of his expected presidential announcement Wednesday.

DeSantis’ website displays an all-black screen with the head of an alligator staring at the viewer. Along with the governor’s personal Twitter account, his wife Casey DeSantis, DeSantis’ political team accounts and members of his soon-to-be campaign staff have changed their Twitter banners to the image, with some making standalone posts.

DeSantis’ anticipated presidential announcement will occur Wednesday at 6 p.m. on Twitter Spaces with CEO Elon Musk, the Daily Caller News Foundation has confirmed. (RELATED: ‘Stay Tuned’: Ron DeSantis Quietly Changes Twitter Handle Ahead Of Expected 2024 Run)

DeSantis changed his personal Twitter account handle Monday, which had previously been used for both Florida gubernatorial campaigns; he dropped the “FL” from his name “@RonDeSantisFL.” When asked if this was a sign that the governor may soon throw his hat into the presidential race, a senior DeSantis political team official told the DCNF, “stay tuned.”

