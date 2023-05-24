Video Shows Human Trafficker Dropping 4-Year-Old From Top Of 30-Foot Border Wall

Footage shared Monday showed the moment a human trafficker dropped a 4-year-old child some 30 feet over the border wall in San Diego, according to a border official.

Footage of the crime was shared on Twitter by Chief of Border Patrol Raul Ortiz, who said the incident occurred a week prior to the video’s release. Agents responded to the scene with emergency service personnel, who administered first aid to the child.

Gunshots were reported in the immediate vicinity while the agents and EMS cared for the child, according to Ortiz. “Remarkably, the child is ok! Do not trust smugglers!” Ortiz wrote in the caption of the video.

A 4-year-old was dropped from the border barrier by an unknown subject in San Diego, Monday. Responding Agents and EMS providing first aid to the child also reported gunshots near their position while tending to the child. Remarkably, the child is ok! Do not trust smugglers! pic.twitter.com/MlOp2qka72 — Chief Raul Ortiz (@USBPChief) May 22, 2023



The footage appears to show the human trafficker bringing at least two or three individuals over the border wall. The first, who also appears to be a child, falls to the ground but manages to land safely and step back before the second child is dropped from almost the top of the wall.

The first individual over the wall rushes over to check on the child, who is then picked up and walked away from the wall as another adult climbs over to join the first. (RELATED: Democrats Allegedly Wouldn’t Look Fox News’ Bill Melugin In The Eye When Pushed On Border Crisis)

Border authorities have recently warned of a huge surge of illegal Chinese immigrants entering the country illegally. Border Patrol agents have ripped the Biden administration for their policies regarding illegal crossings at the border, recently saying that the number of terrorists entering the U.S. will continue to surge. “It could be stopped today if this administration would do something,” Border Patrol Council Vice President Art Del Cueto said of the situation.